Chelsea edge closer to €100m signing after star doesn’t show up for club’s performance testing

Chelsea’s transfer business has been interesting this summer, especially when you consider that most of their business was done very quickly.

Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech were tied up before the season finished, while Thiago Silva and Malang Sarr were confirmed very shortly after the serious rumours emerged.

Not every deal has been simple as Ben Chilwell took a long time to get over the line, while it feels like a deal for Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz has dragged on for months.

It still seems inevitable that the German will end up at Stamford Bridge, and the latest from Mundo Deportivo is further good news for the fans.

They suggest that Chelsea are closing in on a deal that could be worth up to €100m, but they also point out that Bayer Leverkusen’s players had their pre season performance testing today, but Havertz didn’t show up.

There’s nothing to say that he did it without permission – it all sounds like it was approved by the club because a transfer was so close, so hopefully this becomes official fairly soon.