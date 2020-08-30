Chelsea have reportedly lowered their asking price for N’Golo Kante to just £44.5million as Real Madrid pursue a transfer.

The Blues could do with raising cash for Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Kai Havertz, and apparently this means they’re ready to lower their demands for Kante, according to Don Balon.

The France international has been a star performer for Chelsea down the years, but his future has come into some doubt this summer after some recent fitness issues.

This has led to Football Insider claiming Kante could leave for around £60m, but Don Balon now suggest Chelsea have lowered their price even more, with Real Madrid keen to pounce.

Chelsea fans will surely be disappointed to see that Kante is no longer valued that highly by the club after so many top performances at Stamford Bridge in recent years.

It could be that Frank Lampard will live to regret letting the former Leicester City man go, but it might also be that now is the right time to cash in.

Don Balon claim Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is a big fan of Kante and eager to work with the player.