Sevilla officially announced the signing of attacking midfielder Oscar Rodriguez from Real Madrid last night, with the Andalusian outfit reporting that the ace has penned a five-year deal.
The playmaker spent the last two seasons out on loan at Leganes, with the Spaniard making a real name for himself with some fine performances in the 19/20 campaign although the side were relegated.
Goal actually report that Los Blancos have been pretty smart in negotiating the deal as they’ve sold Oscar for an immediate €16m, but will retain 25% of the promising 22-year-old’s rights.
? @oscararnaiz10, primer refuerzo del #SevillaFC para la temporada 20/21. ?
¡Bienvenido, Óscar! ?#WeareSevilla #VamosmiSevilla
— Sevilla Fútbol Club (@SevillaFC) August 29, 2020
Oscar was one of Leganes’ few brights sparks last season, with the attacking midfielder scoring nine goals and chipping in with two assists.
The former Spain Under-21s star primarily plays as a central attacking midfielder but also has considerable experience being deployed on either wing.
With the ace joining a high-flying side that are coming off a 4th place finish in La Liga and a Europa League triumph, the decision to retain a quarter of the ace’s rights by Madrid could be very smart.
This decision could net the La Liga champions a solid windfall down the line, or even possibly be used to re-sign the ace in a cut-price deal.