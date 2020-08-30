Chelsea have reportedly launched an improved bid as they pursue the transfer of Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

According to Goal, the Blues have tried again to sign the 28-year-old shot-stopper, and have offered €20million for him.

Mendy has shone in Ligue 1 and looks like he could be a smart signing on the cheap, and an important one for Chelsea after the highly unconvincing form of Kepa Arrizabalaga last season.

Chelsea have a history of world class ‘keepers, with the likes of Petr Cech, Thibaut Courtois and even Carlo Cudicini playing key roles for the club in the last couple of decades.

Kepa is clearly not up to those high standards after two disappointing seasons at Stamford Bridge, and Chelsea would do well to land Mendy as a replacement.

The Senegal international is not the biggest name, but CFC may have to go for a low-cost option at the moment after already spending big this summer on Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Ben Chilwell.

That’s some considerable spending in this difficult economic climate, so there might not be much left over to go after a more established number one.

Mendy looks solid, however, and Goal’s report suggests Chelsea are eager to try their best to bring him to west London.