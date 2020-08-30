According to the Mirror, Everton are interested in signing Manchester United’s Sergio Romero, with Carlo Ancelotti wanting more competition for the out-of-form Jordan Pickford at Goodison Park.

England international Pickford, who is also facing a battle to remain as the Three Lions’ No.1 with Dean Henderson circling, was very poor last season and made several costly errors.

The Mirror report that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is willing to listen to offers for the Red Devils’ solid backup, with it claimed that the Argentine wishes to leave in search for more regular first-team football.

Henderson’s emergence has come at an unlucky time for Romero, the South American looked as though he could’ve had a real chance to battle the shaky David de Gea for United’s starting spot.

The Mirror add that newly-promoted Leeds are also keen on the ace, with a potential link-up with compatriot Marcelo Bielsa possibly on the cards.

Romero joined the Red Devils in the summer of 2015 and has been a solid backup option for the Manchester outfit, predominantly starring in cup competitions.

Romero has kept 39 clean sheets in his 61 appearances for United, there’s no doubt that the Argentina international would be a solid addition for a side like Everton, who need to improve after finishing 12th.

Unfortunately, it seems as though Romero is the goalkeeper resigned to leaving Old Trafford with it impossible for Solskjaer to keep three senior goalkeepers happy.