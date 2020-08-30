Inter Milan plot clear out and continue Premier League raid for Kante and Ndombele

Italian giants Inter Milan are reportedly plotting a midfield rebuild and have targeted Chelsea’s Ngolo Kante and Tottenham Hotspur’s Tanguy Ndombele. In order for Inter Milan to secure both star’s services, they are reported to be willing to allow the likes of Milan Škriniar and Marcelo Brozovi? to depart.

READ MORE: Manchester United look set for late bid to hijack major Liverpool transfer deal

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Antonio Conte is keen to bring in the Premier League duo to Milan in a bid to close the gap on last season’s Serie A winners Juventus.

The report states that in order for the Nerazzurri to pursue Kante and Ndombele, they will need to allow for some high profile departures and one of those is midfielder Brozovi?.

The Croatian midfielder has a minimum release clause of €60m but it is believed that Inter Milan will be willing to accept an offer of €40m in light of the recent financial strains clubs find themselves under.

According to the Italian outlet’s recent report, Kante is Conte’s preferred choice of midfielder but Chelsea will demand will demand €50m for the French defensive midfielder.

Elsewhere, centre-back Škriniar looks certain to leave the club after becoming increasingly more frozen out of the starting eleven by boss Conte.

The 25-year-old centre-back has been linked with a move to a host of European clubs including Manchester United, however, his next destination still remains uncertain.