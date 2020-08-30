Koeman could be stuck with Barcelona star as they need to pay him €28m to terminate his contract

Getting rid of a veteran star at a club can be a tricky process, and it looks like Ronald Koeman could be stuck with Luis Suarez.

A report from Goal has looked at the latest situation with the Uruguayan star, and it appears that Koeman doesn’t want him at the club at all.

It sounds like Koeman informed Suarez that he wasn’t wanted in a phone call that lasted less than a minute, so you can understand that he’s not going to simply walk away from the club for free.

It’s even stated that Suarez doesn’t want to be a problem for Barca, but he does plan on coming to pre season training as normal as he looks to prepare for the upcoming campaign.

It’s suggested that Barca are now facing an option where they need to keep him on the books for a season or terminate his deal, but the second option would cost them €28m before tax.

It’s clear they don’t have a lot of money so paying that much would also hurt them in their efforts to sign a replacement for Suarez, so it’s hard to see that happening.

The most likely outcome will be the club coming to an agreement where they pay a lump sum and allow him to sign with a new team straight away, but it’s not a good situation for Koeman just now.