Leeds hope to take advantage of uncertainty surrounding Arsenal ace and sign him to replace current starter

One of the most important things for a newly promoted side is to get your defence sorted out, so moving for Emiliano Martinez could be an interesting one for Leeds.

Kiko Casilla was the number one last season and would probably be first choice to start the Premier League campaign, but a report from Mundo Deportivo has indicated that Leeds are monitoring the situation with Arsenal’s FA Cup hero.

A recent report indicated that Martinez could leave Arsenal in search of first team football after Bernd Leno stepped up his comeback from injury:

#Arsenal

?Ready to sell Emi Martinez

?Leno is Arteta No.1

?Raúl set £20m fee but EM hopes #afc will half demands

??? move likely

?#AFC owe Martinez 6/7 figure bonus agreed for delaying contract talks so long

?Wants regular football to be ?? No.1https://t.co/b0UYs1usno — Adam Crafton (@AdamCrafton_) August 28, 2020

The report from Spain suggests that Leeds will happily get rid of Casilla if they can bring in the Argentine to replace him, so it will be interesting to see if he becomes available.

The fascinating thing about this comes when you look at Martinez’s history because his stock is sky high just now, but he’s also only played 15 Premier League games in his life.

That’s very limited experience for a 28 year old so Leeds would need to be sure that he had the quality to deal with the long term pressure of being a number one, rather than simply being a flash in the pan who took advantage of an opportunity when little was expected of him.

Mundo Deportivo also say that the Argentine has no interest in being a back up to Leno, so it looks like he might get his move after all.