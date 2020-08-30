Lionel Messi pleads with Barcelona to grant friendly exit for a second time to avoid lawsuit

According to journalist Alfredo Martinez, Lionel Messi has now made a second plea to Barcelona in an attempt to seal a friendly exit from the club that will more importantly avoid a lawsuit and legal battle.

Martinez reiterates that Messi doesn’t wish to avoid a lawsuit because his case is weak but rather he doesn’t want to face off against the club that have given him the platform to become an all-time great.

Even if Barcelona were to do the right thing and allow their greatest ever player the opportunity to leave on a free, La Liga have now confirmed that they will block any such attempts.

The Spanish top-flight have made it clear that their most prized asset will not be allowed to depart for anything lower than the superstar’s astronomical €700m release clause.

Messi ha pedido en dos oportunidades al club una salida amistosa . Un acuerdo con el Barcelona. Quiere evitar el pleito con el club al que quiere. No porque piense que tiene las de perder sino porque no se quiere enfrentar al Barça. Eso le duele por los seguidores culers — Alfredo Martínez (@Alfremartinezz) August 30, 2020

ESPN have claimed in separate reports that Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are the leading contenders for six-time Ballon d’Or winner’s signature.