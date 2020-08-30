Menu

Lionel Messi pleads with Barcelona to grant friendly exit for a second time to avoid lawsuit

According to journalist Alfredo Martinez, Lionel Messi has now made a second plea to Barcelona in an attempt to seal a friendly exit from the club that will more importantly avoid a lawsuit and legal battle.

Martinez reiterates that Messi doesn’t wish to avoid a lawsuit because his case is weak but rather he doesn’t want to face off against the club that have given him the platform to become an all-time great.

Even if Barcelona were to do the right thing and allow their greatest ever player the opportunity to leave on a free, La Liga have now confirmed that they will block any such attempts.

The Spanish top-flight have made it clear that their most prized asset will not be allowed to depart for anything lower than the superstar’s astronomical €700m release clause.

ESPN have claimed in separate reports that Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are the leading contenders for six-time Ballon d’Or winner’s signature.

The 33-year-old showed no signs of slowing down last season with 31 goals and 26 assists across all competitions, from a neutral perspective it would be interesting to see how Messi would fare with another team in a different European league.
