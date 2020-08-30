Liverpool reportedly willing to meet exciting winger’s £40m valuation

According to the Sun, Liverpool are willing to meet Watford’s £40m asking price for starlet Ismaila Sarr this summer, the wide man was one of the top-flight’s most exciting youngsters last season.

The Sun surprisingly claim that the Reds are stepping up their interest in recruiting the 22-year-old, with Sarr preferred to a more established attacking target in skilful Wolves beast Adama Traore.

It’s suggested that Sarr would be a more ideal recruit for Jurgen Klopp’s side right now as Traore isn’t as versatile and would also expect a bigger role from the get-go – which will of course be difficult to offer given the star-studded attacking trio of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah.

More Stories / Latest News Barcelona star could be offered Neymar link-up with transfer to PSG Arsenal set to avoid paying exit bonus to ace with new contract close Arsenal ready to meet £25million asking price to seal attacker transfer

Sarr was actually the live-wire that ended Liverpool’s hopes of trying to end the season unbeaten with a Man of the Match performance back in March.

Sarr arrived at Watford from Rennes last summer for a club-record fee of £30m, as per the Guardian. So it’s easy to understand why the relegated Hornets still want to net a profit on the starlet.

The lightning-fast winger shares a close relationship with Reds superstar Mane, who made a point out of looking out for the ace when the sides first met last season in December with this heartwarming chat.

Sarr experienced a difficult first-half of the season but then became the Hornets’ standout player, the Senegal international scored five goals and chipped in with six assists in 28 top-flight outings last term.

He’s got the blistering pace that would make him an ideal fit for the Reds’ fierce counter-attack, but Sarr also boasts very tricky dribbling which would give the side a different dimension going forward.

We’ll have to take the Sun’s report with a pinch of salt as Klopp admitted himself that the Merseyside outfit will find it hard to make any big-money signings, as per the Mirror.