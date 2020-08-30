Barcelona star could be offered Neymar link-up with transfer to PSG

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez is a reported transfer target for beaten Champions League finalists Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

The Uruguay international has been a world class performer at Barcelona and could be a big loss for the club, though he may now be past the peak of his powers.

Still, Suarez could get another chance to shine for a major European club as PSG are linked with him by Spanish outlet Todo Fichajes.

The report states Suarez is not in the plans of new Barca manager Ronald Koeman, and could now replace Edinson Cavani at the Parc des Princes.

Even if Suarez is getting on a bit, he still managed 21 goals and 10 assists in all competitions in the season just gone, showing that he surely still has something to offer at this level.

A move to PSG would also allow the 33-year-old to link up with former Barcelona team-mate Neymar again, with the pair notably forming a fine combination alongside Lionel Messi at the Nou Camp a few years ago.

One can only imagine what Neymar, Suarez and Kylian Mbappe could do to Ligue 1 defences on a weekly basis!