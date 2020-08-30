Harry Maguire given extended break by Manchester United following incident in Greece

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reportedly given Harry Maguire an extended break after the recent controversy surrounding his trip to Greece.

The England international has been found guilty of some serious incidents, which include assaulting police officers and resisting arrest whilst on holiday in Mykonos.

Maguire is an important player for the Red Devils and the Sun claim he is now fighting to clear his name, but for the time being he has been given permission to make a late return to Man Utd training.

United will no doubt want their captain back in action for the start of the Premier League season, which is due to get going in mid-September.

However, it also looks the right move to give Maguire some extra time off after his Greek controversy.

It will be interesting to see what kind of reception Maguire gets from the Old Trafford crowd once he returns to action – and once fans are back in the stands of course!