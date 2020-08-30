Liverpool and Arsenal stars become transfer targets for Newcastle

Liverpool and Arsenal players are reportedly emerging as targets for Newcastle in this transfer window.

Both Rhian Brewster and Ainsley Maitland-Niles are being linked with the Magpies by the Telegraph, with both players in action in the Community Shield clash at Wembley yesterday.

The Telegraph claim Brewster is being lined up for a loan at Newcastle, which makes sense as Liverpool probably won’t want to sell the promising young forward at this stage.

The England youth international impressed in another loan stint at Swansea City last season, so could undoubtedly benefit from another temporary move in order to play regularly in 2020/21.

Elsewhere, Maitland-Niles had a fine game for Arsenal against Liverpool in the Community Shield on Saturday and doesn’t look like a player the Gunners should be selling.

The Telegraph suggest that his £25million asking price could be an obstacle for Newcastle, however, while Wolves have also seen a bid rejected for the versatile 23-year-old.

Arsenal surely need this useful squad player in their ranks, with Maitland-Niles also showing himself to be a reliable performer in big games, with some of his finest performances in recent times coming in last season’s FA Cup semi-final and final victories.

If Newcastle could land both players, it would be a big statement from a club who’ll be eager to improve after achieving Premier League survival last season.