Manchester United were reportedly among the clubs to ask about a potential transfer deal for Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann.

The France international has not always hit top form at Barca, but Don Balon claim he recently rejected a move to Bayern Munich after being persuaded to stay at the Nou Camp.

The report adds that the likes of Man Utd and Paris Saint-Germain showed an interest in Griezmann, though none of these teams made a concrete offer.

Don Balon claim, however, that Bayern showed a strong interest in a deal worth around £80million, but he was persuaded to reject the chance to move to the Champions League holders.

Griezmann has previously performed at a very high level for Atletico Madrid, but it remains to be seen if he can get back to his best at Barcelona.

Fans of the Catalan giants may well be surprised that their club worked to persuade Griezmann to stay after his relative lack of impact so far.

Still, top teams clearly rated him highly if Don Balon’s report is accurate, so it may be worth sticking with him for a little longer.

Man Utd will surely feel they could have done with bringing in the Frenchman, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side missing out on silverware last season and looking in need of more depth up front after relying heavily on youngsters like Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood.