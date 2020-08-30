Man United front-runners to land Donny van de Beek

Manchester United are reportedly in pole position to sign Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek according to ESPN.

van de Beek, 23, has enjoyed yet another impressive campaign with Ajax having been directly involved in 14 goals in 23 domestic appearances in a season which now looks to be his last in Holland.

The talented midfielder has emerged as a major contender to become United’s first, first-team signing of the summer after speculation surrounding his future was intensified last night after he was excluded from Ajax’s squad to face Eintracht Frankfurt in a pre-season friendly.

ESPN’s report states that despite previous links to the likes of Barcelona, the Dutch midfielder does not consider joining the Spanish giants as an option.

However, despite long-standing interest from Real Madrid most notably back in 2019, it now appears that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is leading the race to sign the highly-rated box-to-box midfielder.

According to a recent by The Mirror, the 23-year-old has told Ajax chiefs that he will not feature for the Dutch side again as he now becomes the red hot favourite to join Solskjaer at United.