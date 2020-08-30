Menu

Man United star gives Van de Beek his seal of approval as he likes a tweet announcing his Old Trafford move

Manchester United FC
Posted by

It really must be amazing to be a top level footballer on social media, because you can trigger so many articles or emotions simply by liking or endorsing a post.

It’s been announced this evening that Ajax star Donny van de Beek is set to move to Old Trafford ahead of next season, so it finally looks like Man United will have a top quality player to compliment Pogba and Bruno Fernandes.

Having all three playing in the same midfield might be too attacking so it will be interesting to see what the plan is, but the worst case scenario will see Solskjaer have some quality rotation options:

Clearly it’s not just the fans who have been following this story, as Marcus Rashford liked the tweet that signalled the Dutchman would be moving to Old Trafford:

It appears that van de Beek is already exciting the Man United players with his arrival, so it will be fascinating to see how he fits into the team and how he adapts to life in England.

More Stories Donny van de Beek Marcus Rashford

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.