Manchester United look set for late bid to hijack major Liverpool transfer deal

Manchester United have reportedly joined Liverpool in the running for the transfer of Bayern Munich star Thiago Alcantara.

The Spain international looks to be a man in demand as he enters the final year of his contract with Bayern, and it has long looked like Liverpool could be the favourites for his signature.

This was suggested in a tweet earlier today from Jan Age Fjortoft, though even then he hinted there could be a hijack on the cards…

We have previously been told that Arsenal have been offered the signing of Alcantara, though it seems there is not strong interest from the Gunners’ end.

So could it actually be Man Utd who hijack the deal? Fjortoft has tweeted an update talking up a rumour from another journalist.

As seen below, he feels this reporter is reliable on United transfer news, so this could be one to look out for in the near future…

Alcantara shone for Bayern in their Champions League win in the season just gone, and it seems clear the 29-year-old would improve both Liverpool and United.

Jurgen Klopp could do with something a bit different in midfield, while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may also view this potential signing as a chance to sign an upgrade on the inconsistent Paul Pogba, as well as other slightly unreliable players like Fred and Andreas Pereira.

