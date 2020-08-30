According to the Sun, Manchester United are considering a move for Red Bull Salzburg striker Patson Daka, it’s claimed that other top clubs are also tracking the 21-year-old.

Daka was prolific last season, scoring 27 goals for the Austrian powerhouses across all competitions, whilst also chipping in with an impressive 12 assists.

The Zambia international looks set to be just as good – if not better – next season, after bagging a brace in Salzburg’s pre-season friendly against United’s heated rivals Liverpool last week.

The Sun claim that with the youngster’s future tied down until 2024, Daka would command a fee in excess of £20m, with the Red Devils prepared to swoop if the ace becomes available.

It’s hinted that United’s failure to secure a deal for Erling Haaland could play a part in any potential swoop, the Red Devils decided against signing the Norwegian talisman in the summer of 2018.

Daka could also be seen as an alternative centre-forward option to Moussa Dembele, with the Lyon star reportedly valued at £60m.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could do with adding another striker to his ranks soon, loanee Odion Ighalo is the current backup to Anthony Martial, with wonderkid Mason Greenwood also able to flourish down the middle or as he’s shown last season as a right-winger.

Ighalo’s loan deal has been extended until January, after that point United may well need to sign another centre-forward, depending on which position Greenwood plays in next season.

United’s rivals Liverpool have three former Salzburg talents in their current ranks in Sadio Mane, Naby Keita and Takumi Minamino – who was signed in January.