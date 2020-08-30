Menu

“I love Arsenal” – Tottenham’s new signing revealed to be a massive Gooner

Arsenal FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Tottenham new-boy Matt Doherty is clearly a huge Arsenal fan, judging by old tweets that have been dug up by some fans on Twitter.

The Republic of Ireland international has just moved from Wolves to Spurs, but it looks like he has a long-lasting affection for their north London rivals.

MORE: Video: Mikel Arteta hints at transfer U-turn over Arsenal star

See below for a collection of tweets that show very clearly that Doherty has followed Arsenal for a long time, with tweets like “I love Arsenal” and other more specific tweets responding to their results and performances…

This might not go down well with many Tottenham fans, but of course some won’t be bothered as long as the 28-year-old performs well on the pitch.

More Stories / Latest News
Man United front-runners to land Donny van de Beek
(Video) Aubameyang’s brother drops massive hint over forward’s future
Video: Mikel Arteta hints at transfer U-turn over Arsenal star

Jose Mourinho has had a busy summer, with Doherty the club’s fourth signing in this transfer window, and he looks a solid purchase based on his fine form during his time at Wolves.

Still, if Doherty goes on to suffer a dip in form at Spurs, one can easily imagine these tweets coming back to haunt him…

More Stories Matt Doherty

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.