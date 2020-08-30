Tottenham new-boy Matt Doherty is clearly a huge Arsenal fan, judging by old tweets that have been dug up by some fans on Twitter.

The Republic of Ireland international has just moved from Wolves to Spurs, but it looks like he has a long-lasting affection for their north London rivals.

See below for a collection of tweets that show very clearly that Doherty has followed Arsenal for a long time, with tweets like “I love Arsenal” and other more specific tweets responding to their results and performances…

Initially I didn’t think this was a big deal, but since Matt Doherty is going through his Arsenal tweets and deleting them after signing for Spurs… Here’s a quick thread of screenshots of them for later. [1/2] pic.twitter.com/ZpkYMijXtl — Dan Critchlow (@afcDW) August 30, 2020

This might not go down well with many Tottenham fans, but of course some won’t be bothered as long as the 28-year-old performs well on the pitch.

Jose Mourinho has had a busy summer, with Doherty the club’s fourth signing in this transfer window, and he looks a solid purchase based on his fine form during his time at Wolves.

Still, if Doherty goes on to suffer a dip in form at Spurs, one can easily imagine these tweets coming back to haunt him…