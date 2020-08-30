Medical set: Star will have medical with Man United next week ahead of transfer worth €40m +

The transfer market is so warped that you can never truly tell what represents value anymore, but this actually looks like it could be a cracking bit of business for Man United.

Donny van de Beek has been the driving force in Ajax’s midfield for a couple of years now and he looks like he has the quality to improve the Man United midfield.

He’s at his best in a box-to-box role and it will be interesting to see if anyone has to leave as a result, but his move to Man United now appears to be inevitable after their offer was formally accepted and the medical has been arranged:

Van de Beek to Man United, here we go! Man Utd tonight as expected have sent their official bid and Ajax just accepted without any negotiation. Agreement reached for €40m + add ons. Paperworks and medicals on next week. ? #MUFC ? More details: https://t.co/NnU6Sy9R76 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 30, 2020

He’s only 23 but he’s already played in over 200 senior games and he’s played 10 times for Holland too, so he will be expecting to come in and start straight away.

Time will tell if it’s a wise signing and fans will remember that Memphis Depay also looked like a great deal before he flopped at Old Trafford, but van de Beek does look like he has everything needed to become a top-class midfielder.

That means that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may have to get creative if he wants to find a way of getting the Dutchman in a midfield with Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes, so it will be interesting to see what he has planned.