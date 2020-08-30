Senior Barcelona figures expect Lionel Messi transfer to Man City, big name in frame to replace him

Senior figures at Barcelona reportedly expect Lionel Messi to leave the club for a transfer to Manchester City this summer.

The Argentine has dominated headlines recently as we could be set for one of the biggest transfer sagas of all time, with Messi perhaps finally set to call time on his long and legendary career at the Nou Camp.

According to the Telegraph, Barca figures expect Messi will end up at Man City if he does leave, and a big name in Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez is being lined up to replace him.

It would certainly be exciting to see Messi in the Premier League, with City also looking a fine fit for his style of play, due to the connection with his old manager Pep Guardiola.

Liverpool beat City to the title last season, but Messi arriving at the Etihad Stadium would surely make Guardiola’s side huge favourites once again.

Meanwhile, Barcelona would do well to sign a talent like Martinez after his fine form at Inter this season, though it would be a big ask for anyone to replace Messi.

This truly is a very challenging start to life at Barcelona for new manager Ronald Koeman.