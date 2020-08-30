According to Spanish publication Sport, Donny van de Beek has informed his Ajax teammate that he will be signing for Manchester United, in a major coup for the Red Devils and massive blow to Barcelona.

Barcelona’s interest in the central midfielder has been reignited since the appointment of the ace’s former national team boss, Ronald Koeman.

Sport report that the 23-year-old will head to Manchester to complete a transfer next week, it’s claimed that Ajax value Van de Beek at €55m, though a transfer fee has not been clearly confirmed as of yet.

Barcelona dealing with their many current problems – and importantly failing to trim down their squad – seems to have led to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side taking pole position to sign the Dutch international.

See More: Manager hints at “developments” in midfielder sealing potential Man United transfer

More Stories / Latest News Arsenal boost as Chelsea withdraw from transfer scrap over Brazil international Video: Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech appears to have been injured after being skinned and wayward free-kick attempt Manchester United asked about Barcelona star who rejected £80m transfer to CL giants

Dutch publication De Telegraaf reported yesterday that the ace was left out of the squad for the friendly against Eintracht Frankfurt due to developments regarding a transfer.

Van de Beek has continued to be a star performer despite Matthijs de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong both leaving after Ajax’s wonderful double-winning 18/19 season, which also saw the Amsterdam outfit upset the odds to reach the Champions League semi-finals.

Van de Beek is a tireless midfielder that can be best described as a roaming playmaker, the ace scored 10 goals and chipped in with 11 assists in 37 appearances across all competitions this season.

Plenty of the Dutchman’s goal have seen the ace use his well-timed late runs into the box to hit the back of the net, Van de Beek would add goals and a brilliant work-rate to any top side’s midfield ranks.