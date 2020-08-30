According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, new Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has been impressed after early interactions with Martin Braithwaite, with the striker possibly staying for next season.

The Denmark international joined the Blaugrana as an emergency signing in February from Leganes for a fee of €18m, as per BBC Sport, with the ace penning a deal until the summer of 2024.

Mundo Deportivo (MD) report that Koeman wants to make an assessment of the ace in the first week of pre-season training, but he’s heard good things within the club regarding the ace’s professionalism.

It’s added that Koeman will make a decision on the 29-year-old’s future based on new attacking coach and former star Henrik Larson’s opinion on Braithwaite.

MD reiterate that prior to this, Barcelona were set on moving on Braithwaite this summer, whether that be permanently or on loan due to the forward’s minimal contributions since joining.

Braithwaite was impressive for Leganes before leaving the eventually relegated side for the Catalan outfit, but the Dane has bagged just one goal in 14 La Liga appearances for Barcelona.

Most of the versatile forward’s minutes have come via cameos off the bench so it seems very fair of Koeman to at least give Braithwaite the chance to make his case for staying during pre-season.

If someone like Luis Suarez does actually leave this summer, after being cast aside from the club as part of the rebuild, an experienced figure like Braithwaite could be a useful squad player for the side.