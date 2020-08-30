Opinion: Celtic should take advantage of Man United’s imminent signing and make a loan approach for ace

It’s always easy to link a Scottish player who looks out of favour with a loan move to Celtic, but it would actually make a lot of sense when it comes to Scott McTominay.

Man United are on the verge of signing Ajax star Donny van de Beek so McTominay is going to struggle to get into this side, while he would give Celtic exactly what they need in the middle of the park:

After new contacts also on last hours with his agent, Manchester United have reached a total agreement on personal terms with Donny Van de Beek. The Dutch midfielder has accepted to join Man Utd until June 2025. ? #MUFC #ManUnited #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 30, 2020

He might be a club legend but Scott Brown is starting to struggle in the centre of the park, while the rest of the midfield is made up with players who are tidy on the ball but do struggle defensively when challenged.

That’s going to be a big problem for Celtic if they do manage to make it to the group stages of the Europa League, so McTominay’s versatility and defensive intelligence would make a big difference.

His energy and physicality would bring something completely different to the Celtic midfield, while he can drop into a back three if needed and that allows Lennon to change things up during the game too.

Moving to Celtic would also be a wise choice for the player when it comes to his Old Trafford future, as playing for a successful club will make him stand out.

He’s not going to turn many heads by being part of a struggling team in the Premier League, but playing at Celtic would give him the chance to become a key player in a winning team, while he could also play a pivotal role in a European run too.

He was already struggling for minutes due to Fred and Matic in the United team, so van de Beek is just going to force him even further towards the fringes.

He’s been linked with a loan move to Celtic in the past, and they should be looking to make another approach now.