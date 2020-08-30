According to the Mirror, Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has played a ‘crucial’ role in the Red Devils becoming frontrunners to secure the signing of Ajax star Donny van de Beek.

The Mirror claim that Solskjaer has personally informed the central midfielder that he’d like him in his ranks in a bid to make the Red Devils contenders for the Premier League title.

Solskjaer’s apparent pulling power and circumstances that have led to Real Madrid and Barcelona being less likely to facilitate the ace’s signing seem to have done the trick.

Spanish publication Sport report that the Dutch international has already told his Ajax teammates that he’s on the way to Old Trafford, with the ace to head to Manchester to complete the transfer next week.

Dutch publication De Telegraaf reported yesterday that the ace was left out of the squad for the friendly against Eintracht Frankfurt due to developments regarding a transfer.

More Stories / Latest News Chelsea close to completing signing of promising left-winger from Ajax Video: Man United target Benoit Badiashile shows his scoring touch again with a thunderous volley Lionel Messi pleads with Barcelona to grant friendly exit for a second time to avoid lawsuit

The Mirror claim that Solskjaer has received the green-light from Ajax to hold further discussions with the 23-year-old in the next two days.

Van de Beek has continued to be a star performer despite Matthijs de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong both leaving after Ajax’s wonderful double-winning 18/19 season, which also saw the Dutch powerhouses upset the odds to reach the Champions League semi-finals.

Van de Beek is a tireless midfielder that can be best described as a roaming playmaker, the ace scored 10 goals and chipped in with 11 assists in 37 appearances across all competitions this season.

The talent’s impressive ability to pick up goals after well-timed late runs into the box will certainly add goals to the Red Devils’ midfield and also a hard-working player that looks very consistent.