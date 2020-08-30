Spanish report claims Liverpool duo are excited to hear that Barcelona are interested in them

Football can be a strange thing as sometimes players will make a move that doesn’t make much sense, but we can never underestimate the human instinct to become a hero or be challenged.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side have achieved just about everything in the past few years, and it is common to see an incredibly successful side be broken up as some players decide to move on for a new challenge.

A report from Mundo Deportivo has indicated that Gini Wijnaldum and Sadio Mane are key targets for Barcelona, and both players are excited to hear that they are linked with a transfer to the Nou Camp.

It would be a weird one if they decided to move from a dominant team to a basket case like Barcelona are just now, but they will know that they will go down as club legends if they play a key role in turning things around.

Living out childhood dreams can also be a factor in moves like this, so the report also points out that Sadio Mane was obsessed with Ronaldinho as a kid and that could be a factor.

It’s also worth considering that Ronald Koeman is a Dutch legend so working with him may have some appeal to Gini Wijnaldum, but it’s hard to see anything actually happening here.

There’s no suggestion that Barcelona have the money to make serious bids and Liverpool don’t need to sell, but that might change if Barca receive a huge offer for Messi and start looking for replacements.

It really just sounds like the two players are flattered with the interest and there’s nothing more to it for now, but Liverpool may start to worry if Messi does move on.