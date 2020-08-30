Menu

Talks ongoing: Chelsea midfielder could seal a return to his former club in the next few days

If Chelsea had the Tiemoue Bakayoko that starred for Monaco in their Champions League run then he could be an answer to their midfield issues, but he just didn’t play well during his time at Stamford Bridge at all.

He looked like he would bring a solid defensive presence who had the physicality to dominate the midfield alongside the quality to cause problems, but there’s no indication that he’s going to get another chance under Frank Lampard.

He’s recently had loan spells with Monaco and AC Milan and he did look good during his time in Italy, so a return to the San Siro could be perfect for him:

It’s not clear if this would be a loan spell or a permanent move, but it’s hard to see Chelsea getting a huge fee for him either way.

He turned 26 at the start of the month so it’s hard to see a situation where he improves enough to earn another chance at Stamford Bridge, so a permanent exit could be the best thing for everyone.

He would get a chance to settle down and establish himself as a regular starter in Milan, while Chelsea would get a fee to put towards further signings.

