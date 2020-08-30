Menu

Liverpool target “getting closer” to Premier League transfer, but reporter hints at hijack

Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara could reportedly be “getting closer” to his transfer to Liverpool or another Premier League club.

The Spain international, who recently shone for Bayern in their Champions League-winning campaign, is a world class talent who could be a fine fit for Liverpool or indeed any other top club.

Liverpool are said to be the favourites for the signing of Alcantara, according to Jan Age Fjortoft, who claims a move to the Premier League is edging closer.

He does, however, also hint that a possible hijack could be on the cards…

Liverpool fans will surely be eager for this move to go through, with Alcantara looking a player who could give them a new dimension after something of a flat display in their Community Shield defeat to Arsenal.

Arsenal have also been offered the chance to sign Alcantara, CaughtOffside understands, but it seems he’s not their priority for the moment.

This should put Liverpool in a strong position, as Fjortoft suggests, though perhaps there could still be another twist to this saga?

