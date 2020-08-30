Tottenham are reportedly expected to complete the signing of Wolves full-back Matt Doherty within the next 48 hours.

However, it seems Spurs defender Serge Aurier will not be involved in the deal as he has turned down a move to Wolves, according to the Daily Star.

Aurier has not been the most reliable performer in his time with Tottenham and it’s little surprise that the club may be keen to get rid of him this summer.

The Daily Star suggest Spurs are keen to offload Aurier, but he prefers a move abroad rather than to fellow Premier League outfit Wolves.

The report claims, however, that Doherty’s move to Tottenham will not be disrupted by Aurier’s decision, with the deal still looking on course to be finalised imminently.

Doherty has shone at Molineux and looks a promising purchase for Jose Mourinho’s side if they pull it off.

Capable of playing both right-back and left-back, the Republic of Ireland international could be ideal for Tottenham’s needs.