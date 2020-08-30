Video: Tottenham officially confirm fourth summer signing

Tottenham have officially announced the signing of full-back Matt Doherty, who joins from Wolves.

See below as Spurs welcome the Republic of Ireland international to the club, in what looks like a fine move by the north Londoners…

Doherty has impressed hugely at Wolves, forming a key part of their increasingly strong side that is really going places under Nuno Espirito Santo.

Tottenham needed an upgrade in the full-back department, and Doherty should provide that.

The 28-year-old is Spurs’ fourth signing this summer, following Joe Hart, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Alfie Devine.