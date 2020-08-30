Tottenham are reportedly facing strong interest from Inter Milan in a potential transfer deal for Tanguy Ndombele.

The 23-year-old has not had the best of times settling in in his first season in England, and it could be that his time with Spurs will end up being short-lived.

Ndombele impressed at former club Lyon, however, and it seems Inter are now keen to gamble on a possible move for him this summer, according to the Daily Express.

The report explains that Inter have held some talks with Tottenham over Ndombele, informing the north London club that they want to sign him.

However, it could be that Spurs’ £55million asking price for the France international will prove something of a stumbling block.

Despite Ndombele’s natural talent, his worrying dip in form at Tottenham suggests that anyone paying that kind of fee would be taking a big risk, especially in this market.

It will be interesting to see how this saga develops, as some Tottenham fans will no doubt be hoping Ndombele can simply stay put and try to improve next season.

There’s always the risk that the player could rediscover his best form at the San Siro and leave Spurs regretting not giving him more time to adjust to the Premier League.