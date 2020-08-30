Ajax manager Erik ten Hag has hinted that there could be progress being made on Donny van de Beek sealing a transfer away from the club amid recent rumours linking him with Manchester United.

The Netherlands international has shone in his time in the Eredivisie and it would be unsurprising if he became the latest big name to leave Amsterdam for one of Europe’s elite.

Ajax are used to seeing their best players poached, with Matthijs de Ligt, Frenkie de Jong and Hakim Ziyech among their other star names to recently leave the club.

According to BBC Sport, Man Utd are interested in Van de Beek as Ten Hag admits “developments” saw him left out of his most recent squad to take on Eintracht Frankfurt in a friendly.

This certainly sounds promising for United, who have also been linked with the 23-year-old by Dutch outlet De Telegraaf in recent times.

The Red Devils would do well to sign a talent like Van de Beek, who would add some spark and creativity to their side, and perhaps provide an upgrade on the inconsistent Paul Pogba in that area of the pitch.