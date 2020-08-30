Hakim Ziyech’s debut for Chelsea in yesterday’s pre-season friendly against Brighton ended in misery, with the ace forced off with an injury in the 53rd minute.

Some footage from yesterday’s game now appears to pinpoint the moments that the playmaker suffered the knock, the star had showed his quality by playing a superb pass before Chelsea’s opener.

One clip has now emerged which shows Brighton winger Solly March completely tricking Ziyech with a clever turn, leaving the committed Moroccan to crash to the floor.

In the 52nd minute, Ziyech then smashed the ball out of play with a wayward long-range fee-kick attempt, the ace then sat on the floor to receive treatment before being taken off.

Solly March sent Hakim Ziyech back to Ajax in yesterday’s friendly #BHAFC pic.twitter.com/mO1XOihA7w — Marathonbet (@marathonbet) August 30, 2020

Hakim Ziyech • Goals, Assists, Skills • Compliation • Top Baller. EPL is not ready???? pic.twitter.com/pEiLRFR6WN — Evans Ne-Yo?? (@Evans_NeYo) August 29, 2020

Pictures from Chelsea TV.

As per the Evening Standard, Frank Lampard confirmed that the Moroccan suffered a twist to his knee.