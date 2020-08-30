Menu

Video: Frank Lampard could have a nervy time if Chelsea sign Onana after this piece of play for Ajax

Chelsea FC
Posted by

While it’s clear that managers want their goalkeepers to have the ball playing skills of a midfielder these days, that doesn’t necessarily mean they want them to pop up in the middle of the pitch during open play.

Sometimes we don’t learn a lot from pre season friendlies, but we did learn that Ajax keeper Andre Onana doesn’t feel obliged to stay on his line at all times:

The Ajax media team likening their man to Manuel Neuer is generous because the German star usually gets the ball and gives it to a teammate, whereas Onana takes an awful touch, dives in and gives the opposition a great chance to score.

Onana has been linked with Chelsea for a while now and the Daily Express were the latest outlet to make the link, but this is probably the last think Frank Lampard will be looking for.

After a year of Kepa making countless mistakes he’s surely looking for someone solid and unreliable, so Chelsea would be hoping this was just a bit of fun in a friendly rather than a regular occurrence if they do sign him.

More Stories Andre Onana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.