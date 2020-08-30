Video: Frank Lampard could have a nervy time if Chelsea sign Onana after this piece of play for Ajax

While it’s clear that managers want their goalkeepers to have the ball playing skills of a midfielder these days, that doesn’t necessarily mean they want them to pop up in the middle of the pitch during open play.

Sometimes we don’t learn a lot from pre season friendlies, but we did learn that Ajax keeper Andre Onana doesn’t feel obliged to stay on his line at all times:

The Ajax media team likening their man to Manuel Neuer is generous because the German star usually gets the ball and gives it to a teammate, whereas Onana takes an awful touch, dives in and gives the opposition a great chance to score.

Onana has been linked with Chelsea for a while now and the Daily Express were the latest outlet to make the link, but this is probably the last think Frank Lampard will be looking for.

After a year of Kepa making countless mistakes he’s surely looking for someone solid and unreliable, so Chelsea would be hoping this was just a bit of fun in a friendly rather than a regular occurrence if they do sign him.