Video: Man United target Benoit Badiashile shows his scoring touch again with a thunderous volley

It’s probably not a good sign if a defender is getting attention for their attacking play over their defensive abilities, but Benoit Badiashile has been scoring some lovely goals lately for Monaco.

Last week he plucked a free kick out of the air before coming up with a lovely finish, but today he’s demonstrated that he can also volley a ball with some unreal power:

#FCMASM – REPLAY of the goal ?? Benoît Badiashile Second goal of this season for him! pic.twitter.com/i8TbV4qOei — Ligue1 FOLLOWS (@Ligue1Follows) August 30, 2020

Pictures from TeleFoot

He was linked with Man United earlier in the summer only for the stories to die down, but they’ve come back recently with The Metro claiming that United have had an offer rejected by Monaco.

He’s shown in the past couple of games that he’s great on the ball and all the attributes are there for a defender, but his decision making is still unreliable and he appears to be a bit raw for the Premier League, but it will be interesting to follow his development this season.