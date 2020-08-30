Video: Matt Doherty deletes Arsenal-loving tweets after signing for Spurs in cringe clip

Tottenham Hotspur announced the signing of Matt Doherty from Wolves on a four-year deal earlier today, Spurs have now acted to downplay the 28-year-old’s love for Arsenal with an awkward clip.

A spade of old tweets emerged this week showing that the full-back is an avid supporter of the Gunners.

The north London outfit have now hilariously filmed the right-back deleting his old tweets in support of Arsenal and shared the cringe clip on social media.

Football.London report that the Irish star has been signed for an outright fee of £13.4m, in a deal that doesn’t include any potential add-ons.

More Stories / Latest News “I love Arsenal” – Tottenham’s new signing revealed to be a massive Gooner Man United front-runners to land Donny van de Beek (Video) Aubameyang’s brother drops massive hint over forward’s future

You’ve got to give it to Spurs for attempting to overcome this matter in a lighthearted manner, though we’re sure Doherty’s love for the red side in north London will continue to be a talking point.