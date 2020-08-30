Menu

Video: Real Madrid transfer target scores solo stunner in Ligue 1

Rennes wonderkid Eduardo Camavinga scored a solo stunner in yesterday’s Ligue 1 clash with Montpellier.

The 17-year-old is a huge prospect and has shown once again why he’s being linked strongly with Real Madrid by the likes of Sport

Watch the goal clip above as Camavinga dances his way through the Montpellier defence before slotting in to the far corner with superb accuracy.

The teenager would surely be a fine signing for Real Madrid, as he looks to have a great career ahead of him at the highest level.

