Ajax chief all-but confirms Man Utd move for Van de Beek in exchange with club legend

Ajax chief Edwin van der Sar has dropped a major hint that Donny van de Beek is on his way to Man Utd amid heavy speculation over a move.

As per Sky Sports, the Dutch international has undergone his medical and will complete a £40m move to Old Trafford from the Eredivisie giants.

While official confirmation is still missing, Van der Sar has seemingly all-but confirmed that the move is happening as he responded to Rio Ferdinand’s tweet, as seen below.

The Netherlands face Poland and Italy in the UEFA Nations League on September 4 and 7 respectively, and so having been called up to the squad, the 23-year-old will be busy in the upcoming fortnight.

However, with his medical done and with Van der Sar reacting the way he has below, it would suggest that it is merely a matter of time before Man Utd unveil their latest addition as they add more quality and class to their options in the final third.

In 175 appearances for Ajax at senior level, he has contributed 41 goals and 34 assists, while he has nine caps for the Netherlands to his name.

With his whole career ahead of him, it looks to be a smart signing from Man Utd, but although Van der Sar appears to have given us a major clue that the deal is going through, the United faithful may have to wait a little longer to see their new recruit posing in the club’s shirt.