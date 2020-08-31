Roma have reportedly set their sights on Arsenal left-back Sead Kolasinac as they look to bolster that area of Paulo Fonseca’s squad ahead of the new season.

The 27-year-old made 32 appearances last season as he played an important role for the Gunners, and so it’s questionable as to whether or not an exit would be the smart move.

SEE MORE: Exit touted: Interest in Arsenal ace from Bundesliga outfit as Arteta could have decision to make

However, with Kieran Tierney looking to put an injury-hit first year in north London behind him, he’ll hope to establish himself as first-choice left-back at the Emirates, and while it’s not their natural position, the likes of Bukayo Saka and Ainsley Maitland-Niles could fill in when required given their versatility.

Time will tell whether or not that’s an exit that Arteta is willing to sign off on, but as reported by Calciomercato, via La Gazzetta dello Sport, it’s suggested that with Aleksandar Kolarov potentially moving on in the coming weeks, Roma have identified Kolasinac as a replacement for him.

It’s added that he has emerged as a top target and given the good relations between the two clubs following other deals done in recent times, it could help ensure that there is an agreement over the Bosnian international. Meanwhile, it’s suggested that he could be available for around €5m while his current salary is €3m-a-season.

It remains to be seen if an agreement can be reached with those figures in mind, but with the possible opportunity to play regular football, Kolasinac may also have a big decision to make as to whether he stays at Arsenal and battles for a starting berth or takes on a new challenge in Serie A.