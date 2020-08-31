Mikel Arteta has certainly made his mark in the short time that he’s been Arsenal manager.

The weekend’s Charity Shield victory over Liverpool follows a superb FA Cup triumph against Chelsea.

Not to mention how well drilled the Spaniard has had the Gunners for the most part in the Premier League.

In the 2020/21 season Arteta is likely to be more fully judged, as he moulds the squad more to his liking.

To that end, one player has had his contract cancelled by mutual consent.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan joined the north Londoners in 2018 as part of the swap deal that took Alexis Sanchez to Manchester United, but things never really worked out for either player.

More Stories / Latest News Barcelona and Real Madrid will contest the first El Clasico of 2020/21 in October Video: Man United have to sign Donny van der Beek by Friday or this will happen Man United target edges closer to Old Trafford move after completing medical

The Armenian was sent on loan to AS Roma last season, and after having the contract, which was due to expire in 2021, cancelled, per Sky Sports, he has joined the Italian giants on a permanent deal.

It means that there’s a space in the squad up for grabs, and we can be assured that Arteta will be working hard to fill it as quickly as practicable.