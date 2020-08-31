Arsenal really came into their own at the back end of the 2019/20 Premier League campaign, and ended the season with a well-deserved FA Cup final win against Chelsea.

The Gunners supplemented that by winning the first trophy of the 2020/21 season, the Community Shield, beating Premier League champions Liverpool on penalties.

Mikel Arteta can certainly be pleased with how things are shaping up for him in the red and white half of north London, though there is some transfer business that needs attending to.

The Spaniard needs to continue shaping the squad in his own image, and one player who doesn’t appear to fit his criteria is Mesut Ozil.

The Gunners’ No.11 barely played in the final few weeks of last season, and as the club’s top earner, by moving him on Arteta could have significant funds at his disposal in order to strengthen elsewhere.

Turkish outlet Fanatik, cited by the Daily Mail note that Saudi Arabian side, Al-Nassr, are prepared to tempt Ozil with an incredible £15m a year contract.

The player’s contract with Arsenal runs out next summer, and whilst Fanatik cited by the Daily Mail suggest that Al-Nassr will try and negotiate a fee for a move now, they are prepared to wait and get him for free next year.