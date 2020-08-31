Arsenal fans can get their latest dose of transfer news here as we round up the latest Gunners stories…

First up, there’s a positive update on Roma midfielder Amadou Diawara, who has been linked as a £27million target for Arsenal in recent times.

His agent has responded to the Arsenal speculation by admitting the north London giants have expressed an interest in signing his client this summer.

On top of that, it sounds like Diawara himself is flattered by the interest, so could he be open to a move to the Emirates Stadium? Read his agent’s quotes in full here.

Elsewhere, Arsenal fans are eagerly awaiting official confirmation on Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes, with the Brazilian long linked with a move to the club this summer.

It’s not clear what’s taking so long in terms of an announcement, with the deal seeming to be more or less wrapped up for the last week or so.

Gabriel himself has made it pretty clear he’s expecting the move to Arsenal judging by this message to David Luiz on Instagram.

Finally, Valencia have reportedly opened talks over signing AFC misfit Matteo Guendouzi.

The young Frenchman has struggled in recent times and it makes sense that Mikel Arteta could look to get rid of him this summer.

Reports in Spain now claim an approach has been made and it seems Arsenal are ready to discuss Guendouzi’s sale.