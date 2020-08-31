Menu

Arsenal hope to bank £67million from duo as they plan transfer clear-out in next fortnight

Arsenal are reportedly looking to clear some players out of the club in the next fortnight.

Among those could be under-performing midfield duo Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi, with the Gunners giving them a combined value of around £67million, according to the Times.

Torreira is said to be a £27m target for Fiorentina, while Guendouzi has an asking price of £40m and is being linked with Valencia by the Times, though the La Liga club seem to favour a loan for the moment.

Arsenal could do with clearing these players out, with the north Londoners unlikely to enjoy the same level of funds as many of their rivals this summer.

arsenal youngster guendouzi

Matteo Guendouzi has struggled at Arsenal and could be leaving soon

torreira-arsenal-liverpool

Lucas Torreira has also struggled at Arsenal and is being linked with Fiorentina

Mikel Arteta will surely be well aware of his need to strengthen this struggling squad, and offloading unconvincing players like Torreira and Guendouzi for £67m could do the Spanish tactician the world of good.

Arsenal won the FA Cup last season but there’s no masking that they majorly flopped in the Premier League, securing their lowest finish in 25 years as they ended up with a final position of 8th in the table.

