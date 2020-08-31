Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal has said he would be happy to receive a call from his old team-mate Andrea Pirlo about a transfer back to Juventus.

The Chile international has had a fine career and enjoyed some of his best form during his Juventus days a few years ago, so a return could make sense for everyone involved.

One imagines Barcelona might be ready to make plenty of changes to their squad this summer after such a disappointing 2019/20 campaign, so that could free up Vidal to move on.

Speaking about a possible return to Juventus with Daniel Habif in the video below, Vidal made it clear he’d be happy to get a call from Pirlo, who he played alongside during his time in Turin…

“If he or Juventus call me, I would be happy,” Vidal said.

“If it happens, it happens. I have a lot of affection for Juventus and for Andrea.”

Barcelona fans might not be too pleased with one of their players so publicly courting a move like this, but at the same time they probably won’t be too fussed about him leaving.

Although Vidal was a world class performer at Juve and Bayern Munich, he’s not really had the desired impact in his spell at the Nou Camp.