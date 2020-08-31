Atletico Madrid eye Alexandre Lacazette but must offload current striker first

Diego Simone is reportedly eyeing a move for Arsenal’s Alexandre Lacazette but must offload current forward Diego Costa before the Spanish club can make a move.

Lacazette, 29, joined the Gunners from Lyon in the summer of 2017 for £47.m, as per TransferMarkt and has since gone on to be directly involved in 73 goals in 127 matches in all competitions.

The French striker was part of the Arsenal side which lifted last season’s FA Cup, although team-mate Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang took the plaudits after his brace against rivals Chelsea in the final put the illustrious trophy into Gunners hands.

Lacazette’s future has been thrown into doubt after captain and fan favourite Aubameyang looks set to commit his long-term future to the club after his brother Willy hinted the forward could sign a new deal this week.

According to a recent report from Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo Lacazette could be set for a switch to Atletico Madrid.

The report claims that long-standing Atletico Madrid manager Simone is keen to offload a host of players in exchange for Lacazette which could include Thomas Lemar, Angel Correa or Vitoloto.

However, it is understood that in order for the Spanish side to bring another strike, current forward Diego Costa must depart first.