It’s the one game when the rest of the football world downs tools and takes notice.

There really isn’t another club game like El Clasico anywhere on the planet, and when Barcelona take the field against Real Madrid, fireworks are almost always guaranteed.

Sport report that the first clash of Spanish football’s two behemoths will come in late October, on the 25th to be precise, corresponding to La Liga’s week seven.

That match will take place at the Camp Nou with the reverse fixture at the Santiago Bernabeu on April 11, corresponding to week 30 of the campaign.

Ronald Koeman has experienced the fixture a number of times as a player but never as a manager and his first head-to-head with Zinedine Zidane is likely to go a long way to cementing his legacy at the club.

He’ll likely have to go for the win without Lionel Messi who appears destined to leave the club.

There may even be other departures at Barcelona before the start of the season, meaning the Dutchman already has his work cut out before a ball has even been kicked.