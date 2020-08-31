Barcelona have reportedly rejected two offers for Emerson with both AC Milan and Everton seemingly falling short of their valuation of him.

The 21-year-old is currently on loan with Real Betis where he made 34 appearances last season and emerged as a key figure in their side.

While he is still set to remain with the club for another year and his Barcelona contract runs until 2024, speculation over his future has been rife this summer.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are perhaps keen to keep him at the Camp Nou moving forward as they have rejected offers from Milan and Everton, although it’s added that they have put a €30m price-tag on him which neither club have met.

It’s noted that Milan’s improved offer, which stood at €18m and a player exchange involving Lucas Paqueta going to Betis, wasn’t enough to convince the respective parties to green light a deal.

As far as Everton are concerned, it was a two-year loan deal with fees plus a €20m obligation to buy, but that was also rejected as it didn’t satisfy Barcelona’s demands.

Time will tell if further offers are made to try and strike a compromise, or if Emerson will see out his spell with Betis and head to Barcelona where he could yet become an integral part of Ronald Koeman’s plans moving forward.

However, with the Catalan giants perhaps open to the idea of cashing in if they have set a valuation, it remains to be seen if either Milan or Everton continue their respective pursuits in the coming weeks.