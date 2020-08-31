Barcelona stalwart won’t return to former club as move ruled out this summer

Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal has been paired with a return to Juventus, but reports claim that a second spell in Turin isn’t expected to materialise this summer.

The 33-year-old featured 43 times for the Catalan giants last season, and so it would appear as though he still has a key role to play for them moving forward.

However, with Ronald Koeman arriving to take charge this summer, the Dutchman could be set to make changes to the squad especially in light of their bitterly disappointing campaign last time round.

Barcelona not only surrendered their La Liga crown, but they also fell a to a huge loss to Bayern in the Champions League while they now also face the threat of talisman Lionel Messi moving on as speculation is rife over his future.

With regards to Vidal though, he has seemingly seen one particular door slam shut as Calciomercato report that he will not be returning to Juventus this summer as the reigning Serie A champions have now filled their quota of two non-EU players with the arrivals of Arthur and Weston McKennie.

Further, it’s suggested that a reunion was perhaps always unlikely, and so time will tell whether or not he now finds an alternative solution or if he sticks it out with Barcelona for another year as Koeman may be well advised to keep some of the more experienced and senior players around for his first season in charge.

The Chilean international has just one more year remaining on his current contract though, and so with the risk of losing him for nothing in 2021, perhaps Barcelona will be open to an exit in order to try and secure some sort of fee from his departure.