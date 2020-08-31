Chelsea completing the transfer of AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma could have an effect on goings-on at Barcelona this summer.

The Blues have been linked with a potential £50million move for Donnarumma by Football Insider, with the Italy international likely to be a major upgrade on the struggling Kepa Arrizabalaga at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea could really do with getting this signing done, and they may be encouraged to see that Barcelona backup ‘keeper Neto is being eyed up by Milan as a replacement.

This is according to Don Balon, who suggest Milan will move for Neto if Donnarumma does end up completing his move to Chelsea, in what could be a real headache for new Barca boss Ronald Koeman.

Barcelona’s current number one is Marc-Andre ter Stegen, but his contract expires in 2022, which means the club could do without losing another ‘keeper.

Mundo Deportivo have recently reported on contract talks involving Ter Stegen, but there’s seemingly been no breakthrough as of yet.