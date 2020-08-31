Chelsea are CLEAR favourites to beat Man Utd to Declan Rice transfer

Chelsea have emerged as the overwhelming favourites to win the race for the Declan Rice transfer this summer.

The Blues have long been linked with the West Ham youngster, who has shown himself to be one of the finest midfield talents in Europe in recent times.

Rice spent time with Chelsea’s academy earlier in his career and remains good friends with Mason Mount, and speculation continues to hot up about a return to Stamford Bridge.

The latest from Sky Bet is that Chelsea are odds-on favourites to sign Rice this summer, with the bookies offering 1/2 odds that west London will be his next destination.

That’s in comparison to odds of 10/1 that he’ll end up at Manchester United, so despite links with the Red Devils, it seems far more likely that he’ll end up at Chelsea.

Frank Lampard would surely benefit from this deal, with the 21-year-old perhaps an upgrade on the injury-prone N’Golo Kante, whose future at CFC is in doubt.

United may be disappointed to miss out on Rice, but they’re closing in on another fine midfield signing in the form of Ajax star Donny van de Beek.